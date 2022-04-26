KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get your decorative minds flowing for an upcoming event.

The Wesley House Community Center has been serving three communities for more than 100 years. Their mission and purpose is to provide quality, affordable, and accessible childcare social connections within the senior community in Mechanicsville, Lonsdale and Beaumont areas.

They hold various events throughout the year that go back to support their mission. On Saturday, April 30th at Cokesbury’s North Campus they will be holding their annual Tablescapes event. This event brings out all the fun while participants get creative decorating table settings.

From Women in the Bible, Disney Princesses, Masquerade, and more, you will see many different themes. There are currently 10 spots left to decorate your own table. Once the decorations are up, many are expected to come out and see these tables up close.

Kara Finger and Kristy DuBose are expecting a great turn out, including a few members of their senior community, also known as their “grannies.”

For more information and to get your tickets, visit their website.