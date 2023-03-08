OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — Be prepared and safe if and when a situation occurs.

Norsemen Training & Consulting Group and Windrock Shooting Range bring an immersive training to all who are needing help operating and using firearms.

They are located in Oliver Springs, TN and operate as a multiple acre outdoor training facility and shooting range. They are dedicated to quality training at an affordable price and say “Safety isn’t expensive, it’s priceless! “safety isn’t expensive, it’s priceless.

With fourteen on site shooting ranges, you can test out different firearms that fit your needs.

Their courses specialize in personal protection, active shooter and how to properly carry and conceal a firearm.

For those who advance and excel in their shooting skills can join their Team Norsemen made up of pro shooters who go on to win national and world championships.

For more information and to start your training today, visit their website.