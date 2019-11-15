Get Garth Brooks show ready at Sweetwater Western Store

Breaking News
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– As we look ahead to colder weather, there are lots of trending styles emerging for the winter months. But one style that seems to always be popular is western wear. Especially with Garth Brooks coming to town. For more than 24 years the family at Sweetwater Western Store has been helping you find all of your favorite western looks. From cowboy boots, and hats, to children’s apparel, you can find some timeless items at this store. Annette Richeson and Stephanie Morrow show us some of the western items available in the store now.

