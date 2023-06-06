KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zerorez® of Knoxville is helping people get gunk, grease, stains, and other pesky items out of the carpet and upholstery.

The carpet cleaning company uses a patented technology that cleans with Zr Water® – a powerful, non-toxic cleaner, replacing the need for soaps, detergents, or harsh chemicals. They are able to extract the water with a powerful airflow wand that captures two times the amount of water that traditional carpet cleaning tools do.

Plus, Zerorez has a special process that reduces drying time. By pre-treating and agitating the carpet fibers, they are able to reduce the water it takes to completely rinse the carpet. Because of that, a typical dry time is between 4 to 8 hours, but it could take more time based on temperature and humidity.

