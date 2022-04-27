KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready for a weekend of fun with souvenirs to take home.

On Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 1st The Hands On Gatlinburg event will be coming back. This event is presented by the Great Smoky Mountain Arts and Crafts Community where you will be given a one-on-one chance to learn how to craft these pieces.

Take your loved ones to an event that will teach you many skills in the maker and artisan world, and when it is all over, you can take your master pieces home with you.

Hands On Gatlinburg was created to preserve beloved crafts in many family’s as well as introduce the community to the joy and satisfaction of handmade keepsakes. Attendees will be able to learn how to make items that have been passed down from various generations.

For more information and to book your class, visit their website.