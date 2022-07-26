FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – A new organization in the area will let kids and adults have a little bit of competition while having a whole lot of fun.

Team Sports 24/7 will offer sporting leagues with various divisions dependent on age and skill level. Youth and adult baseball and softball will be offered for their fall season which kicks off at the end of August. In the spring, people can expect a number of different offerings including basketball, soccer, and lacrosse. Branded as a premium experience, Team Sports 24/7 will allow players to have their own walkup music and customized stitched uniforms. Team Sports 24/7 hopes to teach players how to have good sportsmanship, cultivate their competitive spirit, and foster friendships that go beyond the field.

Baseball and softball games will be played at Mayor Bob Leonard Park in Farragut, while the facilities for the spring sports will be announced at a later time. If you would like to learn more about this new sporting organization or sign up for a league, you can head to the Team Sports 24/7 website for more information.