Get in the Halloween spirit at James White’s Fort’s Hearthscares Tours

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Join the spirits for a tour of downtown Knoxville’s haunted history at James White’s Fort for the annual Hearthscares Tours.

The tours, which last approximately two hours each, will take visitors to the sites of some of Knoxville’s best kept secrets. The tour will be about one and a half miles in length. All tours begin and end at James White’s Fort located at the intersection of Hill Avenue and Hall of Fame Drive. Ample free parking is available for tour participants at the Fort.

Tours are given October 20th and 27th. Tours will depart promptly at 7:00pm each evening. Please plan to arrive between 6:30-6:45pm for check in. Each tour will end with a marshmallow roast around the fires at the Fort.

And, new this year, James White’s Fort is also offering fireside chats, where folks can gather around the fire for scary stories from all over East Tennessee.

The Fireside stories will be given October 15th, 16th, 22nd, 23rd, 29th and 30th. The Fireside stories will begin promptly at 7:00 pm each evening. Please plan to arrive between 6:30-6:45 pm for check-in. The session will end with a marshmallow toast around the fire.

For each event, admission for Adults 16 and over will be $10.00 and $6.00 for children ages 6-15.

Reservations are requested for large groups of 12 or more and may be made by calling the Fort at (865) 525-6514.