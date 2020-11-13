Get into the holiday spirit at Dolly Parton’s Stampede

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The “high-spirited adventure” of Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction receives a festive twist for the holiday season with the magnificient sights and sounds of Christmas, including a full-scale living Nativity, holiday decorations, Santa Claus and a fabulous four-course yuletide feast. The Christmas show at “The Most Fun Place to Eat in the Smokies” debuts Oct. 30 and runs through Jan. 4, 2020.

“Christmas is a very special time of year at Dolly Parton’s Stampede,” said David Swangel, General Manager of the Stampede in Pigeon Forge. “While our thrilling show provides fun for our guests, we also take time to celebrate the true meaning of the season, thanks to a full-scale, living Nativity that will transport guests back to that first Christmas so long ago. It’s special to our entire cast and staff when families take the time to share with us that this show has become a treasured part of their annual holiday traditions.”

Guests will be awed by the birth of Jesus re-enacted with Mary, Joseph, the wise men and a living Nativity of camels, donkeys and sheep. This touching scene is a reminder of the importance of the Christmas season.

Families also will thrill at “Toys Come to Life,” an amazing musical fantasy starring The Sugar Plum Fairy and a number of toys she magically brings to life in a musical celebration which includes a stunning aerial display set to the unforgettable music of The Nutcracker.

Stampede’s 32 magnificent horses, not to be confused Santa’s reindeer, race in exciting competitions as audience members cheer their respective sides of the North Pole and South Pole and may find themselves called on to help their side to victory. No Christmas is complete without an appearance by Santa, so after the arena is transformed into a winter wonderland of glistening, freshly fallen snow, Old Saint Nick arrives by sleigh to complete the festivities.

The entire Christmas experience is enhanced by the state-of-the-art, LED wall backdrop to the show’s 35,000-square-foot arena, which seamlessly complements the exciting action with stunning holiday scenery. Guests will feel as if they instantly have been transported deep in to the natural beauty of Christmas from the foothills surrounding the Great Smoky Mountains and to the clear skies above Bethlehem on the night of Jesus’ birth.

Christmas dinner, the other star of the show, includes Stampede’s signature four-course holiday feast consisting of Stampede’s original creamy vegetable soup, homemade buttery biscuit, a whole rotisserie chicken, hickory-smoked barbequed pork loin, corn on the cob, herb-basted potato, Stampede’s own specialty holiday dessert and unlimited beverages. Vegetarian and gluten free meals are available upon request.

Guests are invited to start their fun-filled evening in the Saloon with side-splitting holiday comedy and Christmas classics with a twist by Mountain Ruckus, Stampede’s house band. The band performs one hour prior to show time.

Show times and reservations are available by calling 1-865-453-4400 or visiting dpstampede.com.