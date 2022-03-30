KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready to put on your dancing shoes for a fun-filled weekend at the Flynn Dance Center in Knoxville.

The School of Hard Knox is hosting their 9th annual Hard Knox jazz dancing event from April 1-3. The event has been postponed for two years due to the pandemic, but this weekend, people can partake in jazz dancing lessons, solo & duo competitions and showcases, a live band and more.

For more information about Hard Knox, you can head to the School of Hard Knox website for more information.

The song you heard Allante and the dance instructors performing to was “Slidin’ and Glidin'” by Michael Gamble and the Rhythm Serenaders.