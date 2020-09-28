Get on the Trail with Friend and Missy goes virtual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Due to COVID-19, the Get on the Trail with Friends and Missy hiking series will not be gathering in person this fall. However, Friends of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Humana are partnering to raise funds and public awareness for Great Smoky Mountains National Park by gathering virtually.

For this year’s fundraiser Former Olympian Missy Kane has designed a list of trails less traveled to encourage everyone to hike at home or on the trail. There is somewhere to hike for everyone!

Those who register will receive fun hike swag, a special event hiking patch and a list of hikes less traveled designed by Missy. There will be swag pick-up locations available where you will have the chance to meet Missy Kane in person! Don’t miss the chance to sign up today!

To learn more about this hiking marathon challenge visit FriendsandMissy.org