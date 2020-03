KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Friends of the Smokies are kicking off its spring 2020 hiking series with former Olympian, Missy Kane, entitled “Get on the Trail with Friends and Missy.”

Kane has led hikes throughout the Great Smoky Mountains for more than two decades, raising over 200,000 dollars for the national park. Join in on all of the fun this spring, as you get to know Missy and raise money for wildlife, conservation and trial maintenance inside of the Smokies.