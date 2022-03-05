KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is time for men to get pampered.

From haircuts, beard maintenance, and more, Tune Up: The Manly Salon offers the ultimate men self-care day.

This isn’t your average salon, and Frank and Janette Saroka were at The Man Show to explain how.

Men can get all their grooming and pampering needs while enjoying other on-site advantages. Indulge in a full service bar, video games, and more to make you never want to leave your visit.

Enjoy this unique experience at three Knoxville locations-Hardin Valley, Karns, and Lenoir City.

For more information and how you can book your next visit, visit their website.