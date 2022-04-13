KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Everything tastes better when pressed.

The Press, a mobile food truck in Knoxville, stopped in the Living East Tennessee kitchen to show us what they do best.

After relocating from Nashville in 2019, engaged couple , James Cooper and Jessica Jordan, started up their dream. Owning and operating a food truck was always the plan and doing it in East Tennessee was the best place to make it happen.

The Press offers the best of paninis, sandwiches, salads, and more. They also collaborate with other local food vendors, including Bake That Dough for their dessert options.

They also ensure they give back to East Tennessee as much as possible. Every week, all bread that cannot be used is given to the homeless community. Coper and Jordan say that their unused bread can make about 30 sandwiches every week.

Want to see how it’s done?

For more information and to find them around town, visit their Facebook page.