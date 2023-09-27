KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The air is growing colder and that can mean only one thing. Fall is in the air and the pumpkins are coming out to play. Restaurants and stores all over are coming out with their fall menus that you can enjoy full of pumpkins and apple flavors. Bonefish Grill is one of those restaurants coming out with anticipated menus with flavors everyone can enjoy.

From Pumpkin Ravioli to Apple chutney-covered Swordfish, there are delicious options for everyone. They even brought the fall flavors into some cocktails for adults to enjoy.

Pumpkin Espresso Martini Linguine and Clams Toasted Pumpkin Ravioli Bonefish Grill Fall Menu Lineup

With the Fresh Apple Martini, you can enjoy the flavors of a spike apple cider with a touch of honey and fresh cinnamon grated on top. For Pumpkin lovers, get your hands on the Pumpkin Espresso Martini infusing pumpkin spice with cold brew coffee and a hint of coconut and finishing with a dollop of whipped cream.

For dessert lovers, why not have a twist on a classic restaurant dish, the chocolate lava cake? With the fall menu, get your hands on the Pumpkin Lava Cake, with a pumpkin cake on the outside and warm and melty cream cheese molten on the inside.

For more information on Bonefish Grill’s fall menu and to try them yourself, you can visit their website.