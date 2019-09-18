Breaking News
Get ready for the 25th Annual Bark In The Park

Living East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– The count down is on for The Humane Society of The Tennessee Valley’s 25th annual Bark in the Park! The event is October 6th at Lakeshore Park. It’s the organizations largest event of the year, packed full of all sorts of fun activities for you, your family and your dogs! This year admission is free! Grab the whole family and come to Bark in the Park at Lakeshore Park on October 6th from 10 am to 4 pm! Cera Smith tells us more about all the fun planned and introduces us to Harmony our pet of the week!

