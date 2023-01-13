KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet us at the finish line during the 18th Annual Knoxville Marathon.

Presented by Covenant Health, the Knoxville Marathon is set to bring out hundreds of walkers and runners on Saturday April 1, 2023 and Sunday April 2, 2023. Registration is online now.

There are several race events to sign up for including the full marathon, half marathon, 2-person relay, 5k and more. Racers will receive a special edition t-shirt as well other goody bags and refreshments.

All races are set to begin at either Clinch Ave or World’s Fair Park Dr. Click here to see the full track and find the best viewing spots.

WATE 6 On Your Side is a proud sponsor and will be broadcasting the races on Saturday for all to enjoy.

Volunteers are still needed for this event to help runners throughout the course. Other volunteer opportunities include handing out goody bags, course setup and cleanup, and helping with the Award ceremony.

Kids are also encouraged to get involved with two races to get involved. The kid races will kickoff on Saturday, February 4 at Zoo Knoxville. Children entering the race will receive free admission to the zoo as well as one accompanying guest. The race will start at noon allowing kids to run through the zoo and catch a glimpse at the fun animals throughout the course.

The official Covenant Kids Run will be on Saturday, April 1 at 5:30 p.m. Kids will have the option to walk or run completing the 1 mile race.

Sponsors for this event include WATE 6 On Your Side, Pilot Company, ORNL Federal Credit Union, and more.

For more information and race details, visit their website