KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — They say it all starts with a dream.

The sun is still out and the nice weather is anticipated to last for several more months. Because of this, it is not too late to kickstart your brand-new outdoor oasis.

From a new garden to a firepit, you can easily elevate your outdoor space for all lifestyles.

River Valley Landscapes is a Knoxville business that specializes in hardscapes and paver patios. Their services include design and installation, lighting, irrigation, and more. If you are looking to brighten up your backyard with some color, they also know the best plants for the Tennessee climate.

The company holds over 30 years of experience in serving you and your home needs. They hope to elevate and add to your investment in a cost-effective way.

For more information and to speak with an expert, visit their website or give them a call at (865) 680-6218.