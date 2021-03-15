Get the most out of your next vacation with this advice from travel expert Sarah Dandashy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The data shows consumer confidence in travel is increasing, however, for the 2nd year in a row, families will have to think differently on where and how to get away this Spring Break. Travel Expert Sarah Dandashy is sharing her knowledge of drivable destinations, family-friendly amenities and shares tips on how to get the most out of your next vacation and set yourself up for a free one later.

Sarah Dandashy is a verified travel expert and former award-winning Les Clefs d’Or concierge with over 18 years of Luxury hotel experience. Going beyond the traditional concierge desk, Sarah brought her travel advice to the digital space establishing a 190+k social media following and continues to work with some of the leading brands in the travel industry. People seek her out for her travel tips, advice, and knowledge of trends from the “frontlines of travel.”

Sarah has appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, is a regular contributor on Good Day LA, and makes regular TV appearances. She has been featured in numerous publications from the New York Times, Nerdwallet, Business Insider, USNews, Reader’s Digest, and Thrillist.