KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You can now get tickets to the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. This will kick off the 81st Season at the Oak Ridge Playhouse, an intimate theater with 13 rows of seats that sets the stage for live performances of plays and musicals.

The Tony-award-winning musical comedy centers around a group of six quirky and eclectic middle-schoolers, who have arrived at the local spelling bee to win and ascend to the national competition, but as spellers get eliminated, they learn that winning isn’t everything, and that losing isn’t the end of the world.

According to Oak Ridge Playhouse, this show also explores themes of identity, acceptance, and the pressures of growing up. With its relatable characters and upbeat energy, this Tony Award-winning musical is a crowd-pleaser that leaves audiences laughing and rooting for the underdog.

The performances are running on select dates from July 14th to July 23rd.

To learn more and find out where to get tickets, check out the Oak Ridge Playhouse website.