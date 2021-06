KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After nine days of searching and more than 300 tips, crews still have not found 5-year-old Summer Wells, and the terrain is only making the search harder.

Emergency search crews from 106 agencies across Tennessee and five other states have searched 4.6 square miles, that's a little over 3,000 acres. Search operations have been slowed by the mountain terrain as the conditions are exhausting crews both mentally and physically. Additional resources from the local, state and federal level are being used to bring in fresh eyes and rested bodies to the search.