KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three musically talented men out of Knoxville found a way to come together to put out music that helps spread positivity. They are known as Rum Monday. Listeners will hear Matt Hall on the guitar, Quincy Yeates playing the steel pans and keyboard, and strumming the acoustic bass guitar is Vince Ilagan.

Rum Monday plays some of their own hits, but they love to perform covers, especially when it’s a song by Bob Marley. They have a few upcoming shows where new and current fans can get a taste of what they’ve been working on.

All three members have been lovers of music since an early age. Now, they want to play for others and help raise money to allow kids to pursue their music interests by donating to organizations or schools.

Anyone interested in helping Rum Monday cater to the kids in the Knoxville community can send them an email at instruments@rummonday.com. For more information on Rum Monday, visit their website.