KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Living East Tennessee studio got the shivers as the Ice Bears stopped by to give us a run down of the season.

We sat down with Alex Pommerville and Steven “Lenny” Leonard to not only talk about life on the ice, but what life looks like as a hockey player in Knoxville.

Both from New York, playing hockey in the south was an unexpected path. Pommerville grew up on a farm and feels at home with our East Tennessee country roots.

Pommerville and Leonard both have pregame and postgame habits they spoke about. Before their games they always ensure that not only their physical health is in check, but that they are mentally prepared.

And after games, Pommerville mentions he is a fan of a good ice bath.

With already 13 wins under their belt, the Ice Bears have a great season in store of them.

Head out to watch the Ice Bears face off the Macon Mayhems this Saturday, Dec. 18th.