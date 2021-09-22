Get “up and autumn” with fall-inspired treats at Pilot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s time to get “up and autumn” with new fall-inspired coffee flavors and recipes exclusively at Pilot Flying J. The fall festival of flavor kicks off Aug. 10 with Cinnabon Pumpkin Spice and Apple Cider cappuccino and continues Sept. 7 with new Bourbon Pecan coffee and Apple Pie cold brew making their debut. On Sept. 17, the Pumpkin Pie Spice creamer will be available for guests to make any cup perfectly pumpkin. These seasonal beverages will be offered at more than 600 participating Pilot Flying J U.S. locations through October until supplies last.