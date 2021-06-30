Get up and get moving with KARM’s Pickleball Tournament

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–If you are looking for a fun way to get up and get moving there’s a great event coming up where you can do just that, and also help out a great cause! Knox Area Rescue Ministries is hosting it’s first in person event since the pandemic and it’s a pickleball tournament! Our friend Mark Roberts tells us about the tournament coming up on July 17th at the Pavilion of Pickleball and also tells us more about KARM’s overall mission to help those right here in our area. For more information on the tournament or ways you can help the organization you can log onto karm.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Ask Isaacs: Bill Cosby freed from prison

Sevier County cabin rentals continue to soar

Expanded unemployment benefits end Saturday in Tennessee

Murder charges added in man's disappearance

Gov. Lee speaks about COVID-19 delta variant in Tennessee

Two in critical condtion after shooting on Stony Point Road