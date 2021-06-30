Get up and get moving with KARM’s Pickleball Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–If you are looking for a fun way to get up and get moving there’s a great event coming up where you can do just that, and also help out a great cause! Knox Area Rescue Ministries is hosting it’s first in person event since the pandemic and it’s a pickleball tournament! Our friend Mark Roberts tells us about the tournament coming up on July 17th at the Pavilion of Pickleball and also tells us more about KARM’s overall mission to help those right here in our area. For more information on the tournament or ways you can help the organization you can log onto karm.org.