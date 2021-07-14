Get up and get moving with The Cancer Support Community of East TN

KNOXVILLE, TENN. (Wate)– If you or a loved one is battling cancer, it’s important to know you aren’t facing the disease alone! That’s why our friends at The Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee are offering programs to help those facing this journey, free of charge. Today our friend Beth Hamil tells us more about an upcoming program being offered that will help cancer patients and their families get up and get moving with gentle yoga. For more information on The Cancer Support Community you can log onto cancersupportcommunity.org.

