Get up close and personal with wild animals at the Briarwood Ranch Safari Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The legacy of the Briarwood Ranch Safari Park lives on.

Ron Nease, the late founder of the Briarwood Ranch Safari Park, dedicated two decades of his life to researching the land that would one day become an East Tennessee adventure for thousands of Americans to enjoy. Now, his wife, Deb Nease, continues to carry on that legacy through the help of the East Tennessee community.

More than 110 acres make up the Briarwood Ranch Safari Park, with more than 120 different species of animals. From zebras and zonkeys to emus and camels, this safari adventure allows people of all ages to enjoy the beauty of the park and interact with wild animals in a safe manner.

Experience this outdoor excursion Sunday- Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can choose a drive-through option, where they can drive through and experience the animals up close and personal, or they can call to book a reservation for a wagon ride by staff at the park.