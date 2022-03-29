KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Medic Regional Blood Center is always finding new and fun ways to encourage blood donations.

All throughout the month of March, Medic is going head-to-head with eight other blood centers across the country. By comparing last year’s donor count, each center is trying to generate the most donations.

The more Medic receives, the farther they advance.

Medic has been moving up the scale, however, they are still encouraging many to come out and contribute to their mission.

Medic is also ensuring that young East Tennesseans are informed and inspired to donate too. During the months of March and April, Medic has been traveling around to various high schools in the region to talk to kids about what their donation means.

The High School Blitz initiative has been created to not only encourage children to be one-time donors, but carry on their contributions into their adult life.

For more information on how you can donate, visit their website.