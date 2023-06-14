KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Keep Knoxville Beautiful (KKB) is launching a program called the Waste Wise Certification Program, and now your business can get involved! The goal of the program is to help businesses interested in sustainability, by helping provide them with resources and a certification process to allow consumer to recognize sustainability.

The WasteWise program will help educate, support and incentivize businesses in implementing recycling and waste reduction initiatives. This allows businesses to create a recognized brand and increases access to waste reduction resources for customers, business owners, and employees. Overtime businesses and their employees will hone their low waste practices.

KKB says it’s very easy to get involved in the certification program. If you utilize a basic recycling program, use reusable dishware at work, print on two sides of paper, keep parking lots litter free, and are interested in participating in litter clean ups with colleagues or with KKB, you can fill out an application.

From there, a representative will do a site visit, assessment, certify your organization and provide resources on how to reach the bronze level!

To learn more about how to get started, submit an application and find out what qualifies as the Bronze Level Certification, you can check out Keep Knoxville Beautiful website.