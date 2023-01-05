KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Out with the old and in with the new.

A new year comes with a new wave of fashion trends to try. Whether these trends are coming back in style to being completely invented in 2023, we have got the full scoop.

We are continuing to see the 90s playing a huge role in our fashion culture. What started in early 2022 is now heading into the New Year.

Let’s first talk color. Pantone has come out with their official color of the year— magenta.

This burnt shade of pink is making a huge comeback this year with tops, pants, jumpsuits, and more. It seems like Tala Shatara has already gotten in on the trend.

Other trends for 2023 include leather, blazers, denim and sequins. It is for sure a party with these trends.

Knoxville native, Kelsey Miller, is a personal stylist and closet organizer that is on top of the latest so you do not have to be. “We are seeing Y2K entering the 2023 year,” she says. If it was worn by our favorite A-listers from that era, you need to bring it back.

