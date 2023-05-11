KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking for something special for mom? You can shop for all your Mother’s Day gifts at Food City locations across East Tennessee.

Through Sunday, May 14th, you can get everything you need, including Mother’s Day Meal Deals, gorgeous florals, blooming bouquets, and hanging baskets. The floral team can help you customize and design your bouquets.

Also, you will plenty of delicious desserts, like cookie cakes, dipped berries, homemade candy, strawberry crunch cake, and customizable decorated cakes.

If a hand-written note is more your style, Food City has a plethora of Hallmark Cards and other cards that are perfect for mom.

If you are wanting to give mom a little more this Mother’s Day, why not make breakfast in bed with the kids? Food City has all the ingredients that you need to make the perfect breakfast for mom and get the kids involved in the love as well. From flower-shaped toast with peanut butter to a delicious yogurt parfait, spruce up that breakfast while mom relaxes in bed.

To learn more, check out Food City’s website.