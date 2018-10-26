Living East Tennessee

Get Your Zombie Face On At The Knoxville Zombie Walk On Market Square

Posted: Oct 26, 2018 04:25 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2018 04:25 PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, (Tenn.) WATE - It's time to get into the Halloween Spirit and nothing says seasonal fun like the Knoxville Zombie Walk. That event taking place on Market Square, and from your make-up, to your zombie walk, and even the famous Micheal Jackson Thriller Dance, you are sure to be surrounded by some spooky fun walkers! Our Living East Tennessee Crew caught up with event organizers and one famous zombie featured on the hit series The Walking Dead! 

