Get Your Zombie Face On At The Knoxville Zombie Walk On Market Square
KNOXVILLE, (Tenn.) WATE - It's time to get into the Halloween Spirit and nothing says seasonal fun like the Knoxville Zombie Walk. That event taking place on Market Square, and from your make-up, to your zombie walk, and even the famous Micheal Jackson Thriller Dance, you are sure to be surrounded by some spooky fun walkers! Our Living East Tennessee Crew caught up with event organizers and one famous zombie featured on the hit series The Walking Dead!
Local News
-
- Rockwood Peewee football team dedicates championship game to boy with Leukemia
- 5 Tennessee players win big; jackpot won in New York and Iowa
- Knoxville's Jewish community saddened by mass shooting in Pittsburgh
- THP: Deer causes fatal crash in Lenoir City
- Section of South Central Street closing Monday for parking expansion
- Lawyer in popular Netflix series stops in Knoxville, talks problems in criminal justice system
- DOJ's Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force to focus on illegal prescriptions
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Iowa, New York home to winning $688M Powerball tickets
- Police: Synagogue gunman said he wanted all Jews to die
- Wait times for citizenship applications stretch to 2 years
- How a white man is competing for Democratic votes in Georgia
- Czech leader tells Mattis quitting nuclear deal would be bad
- Pipe bomb suspect was spinning records as FBI closed in
- The Latest: Synagogue victim 'trusted confidant and healer'