Getting help financially for your next home through HomeSource East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– We all know that the COVID pandemic has created financial hardships for millions of Americans. So if you are in the process of looking for a new home, there are financial assistance programs available that can help you with that process! Our friends at HomeSource East Tennessee are offering several COVID Financial Assistance Workshops to help you navigate the home buying process. Today we are learning more about these workshops and some important steps you need to take before you begin your home buying process! For more information on HomeSource East TN you can log onto homesourcetn.org.

