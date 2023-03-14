KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – 3.14159265359. That may be the correct number for National Pi Day today, but here at Living East Tennessee, we have the other pie on the brain!

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop in Knoxville stops by the studio to talk about National Pi Day and how it affects their sales during this national holiday. Surprisingly enough, this is one of their biggest days for people to order a pie.

National Pi Day gives you the opportunity to enjoy not only the math of Pi, but also enjoy a slice of your favorite pies. What better way to celebrate?

For more information on Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop, you can visit their website and get your own slice.