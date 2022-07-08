KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is a paw-ty for the pups at Knoxville’s first indoor dog park and beer garden.

The Bark, which opened back in May at 601 Lamar Street in Knoxville, offers a place for both dogs and their owners to socialize. There are three different play spaces for dogs to enjoy in addition to an all-sizes outdoor play space. Some other facets of The Bark include a doggy daycare, dog training and, of course, a wide selection of beers and seltzers for humans. The Bark hosts a number of different events including beer tastings, Foam Fridays, and dog prom to name a few.

Before you bring your pooch to The Bark, you should know that your dog has to first pass a behavior test, be up to date on vaccinations, and be kept on a leash at all times when entering and exiting the building. Dogs of all breeds and sizes are welcome at The Bark. To learn more about this new dog park, you can head to The Bark’s website for more information.