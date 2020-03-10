Getting your health questions answered with The Cancer Support Community of East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–Understanding your cancer diagnosis or the diagnosis of a loved one can come with so many questions, but there are several programs coming up and they are all free of charge thanks to our friends at The Cancer Support community of East Tennessee. Beth Hamil tells us more about a program called Cancer Imaging:What, When, and Why coming up on Tuesday, March 26th. There will also be a program called Finding Meaning In Difficult Times coming up on Thursday, April 9th. For more information you can log onto cancersupportet.org.