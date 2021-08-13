GFWC Ossoli Circle to host ‘Shopalicious’ Event

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ossoli Circle is the “oldest Federated Woman’s Club in the south,” founded on November 20, 1885. Housed in a historic building in Knoxville, the organization was founded on these goals:

Community Service Outreach:  Increase community awareness of projects supported by the GFWC Ossoli Circle Chapter as well as aids in the attractions of future project partners.

Member support:  Proved the club membership with any-time access to member information, events, and upcoming activities. It is a great tool for members to learn more about each other.

Membership recruitment:  Increase public recognition to club values to attract “like-minded” women looking for a place centered on relationships, education, and service. 

Brief history of the club: Through past and present memorabilia, members are better able to plan programs and remember the purposes of Circle founders.  

To raise funds for the organizations outreach and to care for their building, Ossoli Circle will be hosting the Shopalicious event on August 30 and 31.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Knoxville Police spokesman gives update on fatal Kingston Pike crash involving KPD cruiser

Fatal crash closes lanes along Kingston Pike

TRAFFIC ALERT: Serious crash closes lanes along Kingston Pike

Loudon County deputies acquitted in February shooting incident

2020 census shows extent of growth in Townsend

Tennessee Highway Patrol seeking recruits that have heart for service