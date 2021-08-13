GFWC Ossoli Circle to host ‘Shopalicious’ Event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ossoli Circle is the “oldest Federated Woman’s Club in the south,” founded on November 20, 1885. Housed in a historic building in Knoxville, the organization was founded on these goals:

Community Service Outreach: Increase community awareness of projects supported by the GFWC Ossoli Circle Chapter as well as aids in the attractions of future project partners.

Member support: Proved the club membership with any-time access to member information, events, and upcoming activities. It is a great tool for members to learn more about each other.

Membership recruitment: Increase public recognition to club values to attract “like-minded” women looking for a place centered on relationships, education, and service.

Brief history of the club: Through past and present memorabilia, members are better able to plan programs and remember the purposes of Circle founders.

To raise funds for the organizations outreach and to care for their building, Ossoli Circle will be hosting the Shopalicious event on August 30 and 31.