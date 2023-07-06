KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — July 6 marks National Hand Roll Day, which celebrates a unique way to create and eat your favorite type of sushi.

Hand Rolls were created over 40 years ago in Japan and became nationally recognized by the Sushi Nozawa Group. The group carries the legacy of famous sushi chef, Kazunori Nozawa. He currently owns several authentic sushi restaurants including the first-ever Hand Roll bar, KazuNori.

Today, many restaurants have adopted this unique style of sushi and you can now enjoy some yourself in East Tennessee.

Aaron & Esmeralda Palmer opened their first restaurant, Roll on In located in Sevierville. They first got the idea after experiencing their first hand-roll on vacation in Florida.

With a wide array of menu items, you can enjoy one of their signature hand-rolls or build your own.

The couple also specializes in hibachi, pokè, and other authentic asian cuisine.

They also own Tiger Mom Boba Bar next door to their restaurant. For more information and to try it out yourself, visit their Facebook page or give them a call at (865) 366-1237.