KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Gibbs High School celebrates the talent of their student body with a series of holiday performances by various organizations within the student body.

The students at Gibbs High School have a variety of interests that run from color guard to the arts. But just in time for the holidays, many of these organizations came together to put on a holiday show that showcased the extensive talents of their students.

For more information on future events visit the Gibbs High School website.