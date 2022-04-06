KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Our Maker Monday series continues with a local man who caters to a specific group of people.

Jeep lovers encompass much of East Tennessee and White Barn Wood Works is creating the perfect gifts and home décor for them.

Brian Dow, owner, says much like jeeps, not one is the same, which is why all of this products are fully personalized.

National Jeep Day is the perfect opportunity to get your hands on these for anyone who has taken on the Jeep lifestyle.

For more information on how to order your Jeep-inspired piece, visit their Facebook page or give them a call at (865) 254-3473.