KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians are selling cookies one final time for this season this Saturday, May 1 in the West Town Mall parking lot.
According to leaders, cookie sales were down thirty percent due to the pandemic, so the scouts have 100,000 boxes of unsold cookies.
Knoxville Girl Scouts to host a drive-thru cookie sale Saturday
