Knoxville Girl Scouts to host a drive-thru cookie sale Saturday

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians are selling cookies one final time for this season this Saturday, May 1 in the West Town Mall parking lot.
According to leaders, cookie sales were down thirty percent due to the pandemic, so the scouts have 100,000 boxes of unsold cookies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.