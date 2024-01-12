KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls, offering programs that give every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of entrepreneurship, adventure and success!

The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has more than 10,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties from southwest Virginia, through eastern Tennessee and northern Georgia.

The annual Girl Scout Cookie Program is one of the largest youth-led and the largest girl-led entrepreneurial programs in the world, and from Feburary 16 to March 17, local Girl Scouts will be selling cookies at booths outside grocery stores, retail storefronts and other approved partner locations across the region.

Selling cookies helps girls practice their entrepreneurial talents and acquire important life skills like goal setting, money management, business ethics, people skills and decision making.

All proceeds from cookie sales stay with the local council and troops to power amazing experiences year-round for Girl Scouts.

There are two ways to order cookies before the public sale:

a. Friends and family pre-sale: customers can pre-order cookies from a Girl Scout

b. Digital public sale: customers can order cookies online that will be delivered to their doorstep by a local Girl Scout in late January or early February.

Customers also can donate online to Operation Appreciation, which provides cookies to U.S. military servicemembers.

To learn more, just visit there website.