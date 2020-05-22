Breaking News
TN Coronavirus: 429 new COVID-19 cases for total of 18,961

Girls Inc. of the Tennessee Valley continues to spread kindness during the COVID-19 pandemic

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Girls Inc. of the Tennessee Valley is striving to spread kindness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This organization launched a new initiative to sell t-shirts. These proceeds will fund programming for the 2020-2021 academic year, which supports young ladies in Anderson, Blount and Knox counties through STEM activities, health and self-esteem.

The final design selected for this year’s t-shirt is a reflection of what kindness means to 8th grade student Greta, who attends the Episcopal School of Knoxville.

T-shirts can be purchased online to help support Girls Inc. of the Tennessee Valley.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.