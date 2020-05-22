Girls Inc. of the Tennessee Valley continues to spread kindness during the COVID-19 pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Girls Inc. of the Tennessee Valley is striving to spread kindness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This organization launched a new initiative to sell t-shirts. These proceeds will fund programming for the 2020-2021 academic year, which supports young ladies in Anderson, Blount and Knox counties through STEM activities, health and self-esteem.

The final design selected for this year’s t-shirt is a reflection of what kindness means to 8th grade student Greta, who attends the Episcopal School of Knoxville.

T-shirts can be purchased online to help support Girls Inc. of the Tennessee Valley.