Give a future Vol a chance to cheer on the big orange in person with Amachi Knoxville Tailgate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Coming up Vol Fans have a chance to give back in a big way and send children in our community to the UT/ UAB football game to cheer on the Vols in person! It’s all part of the Amachi Knoxville Tailgate! It gives local children in our community a chance to experience a true game day experience thanks to your donations. You can donate your tickets or a cash donation to help with the effort. Radio Host Toni Basilio, Attorney Marcos Garza, and Kathryn Compeau from Amachi Knoxville tell us about this years event and what it means to our next generation of Vols!

