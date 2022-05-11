KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are in the market to kick up your fitness game a notch and have fun while doing it, try out a new local business that will get your gears going.

JoyRyde Knox Cycling Studio, the first indoor cycling studio in North Knoxville, opened its doors in early April. They offer 45-minute interactive cycling classes, many of which are themed. At JoyRyde, the first three rides are free for new visitors. JoyRyde owner Grace Wilson said that at her studio, there are no leaderboards, and while it is a group setting, your biggest competition should be yourself.

JoyRyde Knox Cycling Studio is located at 7569 Barnett Way inside Emory Station. Riders are supplied with shoes and a towel. You are recommended to wear a tank top and leggings or athletic pants. If you are interested in learning more about this business or signing up for a class, you can head to the JoyRyde Knox website for more information.