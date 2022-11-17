KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sit. Good boy.

Do you know anyone who might have a wild four-legged friend? Whether a new puppy to a senior pup needing some domestication, you can provide a big need this holiday season.

A wide variety of training programs you might be interested in range from aggression, separation anxiety, obedience, and much more. Dogs bring so much happiness to a home, but if not properly trained, it can create more harm than good.

If you have ever felt nervous to leave the house with your pup behind, afraid of how they might act in front of company, and even chew your favorite pair of heels, listen up. One East Tennessee company is here to alleviate all your worries.

The Dog Wizard, servicing counties such as Knox, Anderson, Blount, Loudon, Sevier and other surrounding counties, can take your dog’s behavior to the next level.

Nothing is too challenging for owner, Trent Steele. “We do offer behavior modification in order for you to have a better life with your dog,” says Steele.

The different programs they offer are designed to fit your schedule such as group training, private lessons, and even coming to you. For more information and to get started, visit their website.