KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Support the ones who take care of animals in our backyard.

Giving Tuesday is coming up and there are many ways you can lend a hand.

The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley has been providing care to animals that are patiently waiting for their forever home. Donations go towards their everyday work including adoptions, foster programs, medical procedures, food pantries, and wellness clinic, and events.

Their staff work hard each day to maintain a 99% save rate for the animals that enter their doors annually.

HSTV relies heavily on private donations and grant funding. Click here to make a donation to their mission and vision.