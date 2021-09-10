Give your child better sleep with the MLILY USA ‘JAMA’ collection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Want to ensure that your child is getting the best night’s sleep possible? Make sure they have the right mattress.

The team of experts at MLILY USA have designed a collection with children’s safety, wellness, and comfort in mind. The JAMA collection includes a 5″ mattress as well as a 7″ mattress and the JAMA pillow. The JAMA 5″ has a low profile that keeps the mattress at a safe distance from the top of bed rails to minimize falls and rollovers, making it an excellent option for bunk beds and trundle beds. With a bit more filling, the JAMA 7” provides extra support, extra cooling comfort and is great for bottom bunks and standard beds. The JAMA pillow contains three individually wrapped layers for a customized height and feel. All enclosed in a machine-washable modal cover, the triple foam layers provide excellent cooling and breathability.

To learn more about the JAMA collection at MLILY USA, visit mlilyusa.com.

