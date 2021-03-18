Give your home a Spring refresh with AR Workshop

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) - The next generation of music in Sevier Co. continues to live on.

In 2019, Ole Red Gatlinburg donated $54,214.00 to the music department at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School (GPHS). Nearly two years later, former administrator at GPHS said the money has been poured into the the music program to purchase new color guard uniforms, a new podium for the drum major, a new sousaphone, tuba and LED lights and wireless microphones for in-house performances.