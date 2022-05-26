KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Playing video games for an important cause? It is possible.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is always finding ways for many to get involved and support their mission.

Every year, St. Jude holds a Play Live initiative, giving many the opportunity to hit the virtual world while raising funds. The event will be from Saturday May 28 at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 29 at 10:00 a.m. with different milestones set up along the way.

WATE Six on Your Side Commercial Producer, Matt Ray is gearing up for another successful year of gaming through this event. Matt will play video games for 24 hours encouraging others to donate to his fundraising campaign. While the day goes on and as funds come in, Matt will take part in various challenges. At $500, Matt will shave his head. At $750, he will also shave his mustache and beard. At $1000, he vows to get a St. Jude tattoo.

After finding out about this charity event, Matt figured he would raise money for a good cause while doing something he loves and excels in.

From art supplies, to physical therapy, and even covering a daily room in the ICU, every dollar donated will go back to St. Jude.

You can donate directly to Matt’s fundraiser here.