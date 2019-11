KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Our friends from the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley joined us to tell us about a program to help give shelter dogs a short break from shelter life as they wait for a home of their own. The Respite program gives you the chance to spend a few hours or an overnight to share love and attention to an abandoned shelter dog, who could use a holiday respite this year! Today you will also meet our pet of the week Rusty!